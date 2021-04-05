Three Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Monday visited Zamfara State to inaugurate some projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visit came amidst reports that Governor Bello Matawalle was set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

The governors: Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, each inaugurated houses named after their states.

NAN reports that 18 detached houses were built by Matawalle to serve as accommodation for state governors and other officials.

Each of the houses was named after the 18 northern states.

While commissioning the Yobe State House, Buni, who is also the National Chairman of the Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC, commended Matawalle for modernising the state.

He said: “I am particularly impressed by what my brother, Matawalle, is doing here in Zamfara in spite of dwindling resources coupled with the security situation faced by the state.

“This is the kind of development we need, which also translates into the provision of dividends of democracy.”

Buni described Matawalle as a bridge builder, peace maker and dynamic leader who built resilient infrastructure and provided security to the state within a short time.

The governors also commiserated with the government and people of the state over the recent fire disaster which destroyed part of Tudun Wada Gusau Market.

Earlier, Governor Matawalle said the construction of the houses was to provide secure accommodation of international standard to government officials and eminent personalities on official engagements in the state.

He added that the new houses would help in reducing the expenses being incurred by the government in accommodating such visitors in hotels and rented houses.

According to him, the houses were part of the many infrastructural projects provided by his administration to move the state to the next level of development.