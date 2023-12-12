Amid crisis, Rivers Executive Council approves 2024 Appropriation Bill

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved an estimated Appropriation Bill of about N800 billion for the 2014 fiscal year.

Warisinebo Johnson, Commissioner for Information and Communications, revealed this on Monday.

Johnson, who briefed newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said Governor Siminalaye Fubara presented the budget proposal at the council meeting.

He quoted the Governor as saying that N412 billion was for capital expenditure and N361 billion for recurrent expenditure, while N21 billion would be for reserve.

The commissioner said the bill was christened: “Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity.”

He said: ‘’The 5th State Executive Council meeting also deliberated on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, which is usually a precursor to discussing the budget.”

Johnson said that infrastructure, education, health and security took priority in the bill.

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, said the budget estimate was aimed at renewing the hope of the people of the state.

According to Danagogo, the estimated budget is aimed at giving Rivers State people a renewed hope that will guarantee the continual harvest of projects and human capital development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 27 lawmakers out of the 32 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly had earlier defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The faction, led by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection at the 87th plenary session.