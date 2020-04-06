Amid COVID-19 lockdown, FG declares Easter holiday

Amid the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease outbreak in Nigeria, the Federal Government has declared April 10 and 13, 2020 as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Monday.

Aregbesola urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding characteristics of Jesus Christ, amongst which are tolerance, love, peace and compassion.

He further called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of global emergency of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of Government towards fighting the Coronavirus Disease.

He reminded them of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus in the country, particularly through the observance of social distancing, in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

While wishing Christians a peaceful Easter Celebration, Aregbesola assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the lives of Nigerians, especially with the palliative measures already put in place.