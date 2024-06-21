Amid call for state of emergency, Fubara says Rivers peaceful

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said that the state is peaceful.

Fubara spoke amid the call for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state by the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking on Thursday during an inspection tour of the 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project in Omuma Local Government Area, the governor said that Rivers people were enjoying a peaceful atmosphere, and that it was wrong to say that the state was in a crisis situation.

He said: “Rivers people are living peacefully in their various communities, projects are ongoing without challenges.

“The negative narrative about the state being in crisis is misguided, unpatriotic and mischievous.

“It is important for people to know that governance is ongoing, movement of people is unhindered, social and economic activities are going on smoothly.

“If there is any problem anywhere, I know that Nigerians know where the problem is coming from.

“It’s not from us.”

Fubara reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing people-oriented policies, and to enthrone sustainable development in the state.

“We shall continue to create the enabling environment for investments, we are here to make the state attractive to investors,” he said.

He said that the Omodu-Eberi Road project was delayed because of the government’s decision to increase the length.

“It was an 8km long road, but we decided to increase it to 14.6km in order to link up with Abia,” he said.