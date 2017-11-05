American Sock claims maiden ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title in Paris

American Jack Sock claimed his maiden ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title on Sunday at the Rolex Paris Masters, assuring self a place in the final eight at The O2 arena.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sock defeated Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 for the victory in just under two hours.

According to the ATP world tour website, Krajinovic looks to be the fresher of the two competitors as proceedings gets underway at the AccorHotels Arena.

But both players succumbed to nerves in the first set, with the biggest title of their careers on the line.

Sock handed Krajinovic a break for 4-2 with a double fault and broke right back after the Serbian tossed in a pair of double faults of his own.

However, as he did in Saturday’s clutch victory over Isner, Krajinovic held his nerve in the latter stages, earning another break for the set.

Sock did well to immediately stop the turn in momentum, as the second set got underway, breaking in the opening game as a wayward backhand.

Krajinovic gave the 16th seed the lead.

As Sock discovered his range off both wings, Krajinovic’s forehand began to misfire.

The final proceeded to a decider, where Sock produced a moment of magic from the back of the court to take the decisive lead.

A running backhand winner down-the-line, with the ball diving to his shoelaces gave him a break point at one-all.

He replicated the shot from his forehand wing in the very next point, digging a majestic passing shot off a dipping volley from Krajinovic.

Another backhand winner handed an insurance break to Sock and the American seized his first championship point after one hour and 58 minutes.

It is a day Sock never forgets.

The the 25-year champion booked his spot at the season finale for the first time and lifted his biggest trophy in Paris.

He is guaranteed to finish the year as the top American, making his Top 10 debut in the Emirates’ ATP rankings.

“There have been a lot of firsts,” Sock was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour official website, during the trophy ceremony.

“It started at the French Open with my first fourth round of a Slam.

‘’Now, I’ve won my first Masters 1000 in Paris, this will be my first time in the Top 10 and this will be the first time making the year-end (Nitto ATP) finals.

“So there’s a lot going on right now emotionally and I can’t wait to enjoy it all with my team.”

NAN also reports that Sock is the first American to lift a singles trophy at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 level since Andy Roddick in Miami in 2010.

The win snaps the streak of 69 consecutive Masters 1000 titles, won by Europeans.

The Nebraska native is also the first from the United States to prevail in Paris since Andre Agassi in 1999.

He is also the first from his country to appear at the Nitto ATP Finals in six years, when Mardy Fish concluded his 2011 campaign in London.