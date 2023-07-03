American singer thanks Nigerian singer, Rema, for changing her life

828 828

American singer, Selena Gomez, has thanked Nigerian superstar, Rema, for featuring her on his hit single Calm Down.

Rema’s “Calm Down” is leading the charge as it’s now the biggest Afrobeats export after topping charts in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

Amidst the continuous rise of Rema’s Calm Down, Gomez has taken to her social media to express her gratitude to him for giving her what she describes as a life-changing experience.

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be apart of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever @heisrema,” Selena Gomez tweeted on her Instagram account on July 2, 2023.

Rema’s debut album: “Raves & Roses,” has enjoyed impressive global success, including holding the Guinness World Record as the first artist to top the inaugural Middle Eastern and North Africa chart.

“Calm Down“‘“ has charted in multiple countries, including in the United States where it peaked at Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a Nigerian record and the second highest charting African song.

It also reached a Number 3 peak on the UK Official Singles Chart, while also topping charts in India and the Middle East.

The hit single also holds the streaming record for an Afrobeats song on Spotify, while also being the most watched music video by a Nigerian artist on YouTube.

The song has earned multiple plaques, including in the US, UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Denmark, Spain, Austria and Canada.