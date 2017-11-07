The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Ameobi makes PFA Player Award shortlist 

By The Eagle Online
Bolton Wanderers winger, Sammy Ameobi has been nominated for Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for October.
The 25-year-old former Newcastle United player, who has been on a roll of good form since joining The Trotters, will slug it out with five other players for the award.
The nomination for former Super Eagles striker, Shola Ameobi’s younger brother was announced on the official website of his club, with high expectations that he will clinch the gong.
He will, however, have to edge ahead of Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota both of Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as Lewis Grabban of Sunderland, Cardiff City’s Bruno Ecuele Manga and Queens Park Rangers’ Massimo Luongo.

