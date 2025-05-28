Amendment of NDLEA Act ‘ll bolster Nigeria’s drug control efforts – Fagbemi, Marwa

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, says the recent amendment of the NDLEA Act by the National Assembly would bolster Nigeria’s drug control efforts when eventually signed by President Bola Tinubu.

Fagbemi said this during the opening of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug Control meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister was represented by the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar.

Fagbemi said that the ministry had in the past four years witnessed unprecedented efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He said that the achievements included arrests and seizures, convictions, elaborate evidence-based drug demand reduction interventions.

This, he said, was done by using the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy platform to sensitise communities on the dangers of drug abuse.

He also said that consistent gains have been recorded within the global space, by fostering international cooperation and building strong partnerships.

He added that NDLEA has sustained the fight with renewed energy and vigour, giving hope to the once hopeless situation.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice has worked together with the NDLEA to ensure that our national legal system effectively supports the drug control efforts of the agency.

“We are at the last lap of finalising the amendment of the NDLEA Act, which will significantly enhance the organisational capability of the agency to control the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“The Ministry is also providing appropriate support in the area of proceeds of crime management, essential to dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers,” he said.

Fagbemi acknowledged the contributions of other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to the country’s drug control efforts.

He said that the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee had been crucial in coordinating a whole-of-government approach to the top burner issue.

“By bringing together critical stakeholders, we have been able to develop and implement more comprehensive and balanced strategies, applying the collaborative spirit which the NDCMP promotes,” he said.

The minister commended state governments that have established their own drug control committees and the civil society organisations working at the community levels to ensure more holistic outcomes.

He charged the gathering to expand prevention programmes to address the root causes of drug abuse, targeting the youths, women, the vulnerable and marginalized persons in communities.

“Let us leave this meeting with renewed commitment to protecting our youth, securing our communities, and building a healthier, safer Nigeria for generations to come.

“The commitment made by NDLEA, the IMC and other stakeholders, holds the promise for a drug-free Nigeria”, he added.

In his welcome remarks, the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa said that there were funding challenges that affected the full implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021–2025).

Marwa, however, said that the agency had constantly remained undeterred in the pursuit of its goal.

“Instead, we stay resolute, drawing strength from our shared vision, commitment, and collective responsibility to overcome this limitation. Encouragingly, certain developments promise to bolster the achievement of our objectives.

“One such step is the amendment of the NDLEA Act, which is expected to significantly strengthen the Agency’s institutional capacity in drug supply reduction.

“I am pleased to inform this esteemed assembly that the Amended Act has been passed by the National Assembly and is currently awaiting Presidential assent,” he said.

