Ameachi reconciles with Patience Jonathan as son weds

A former First Lady, Dr. Patience Jonathan, and a former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, reconciled at the wedding of his eldest son, Dr. Chikampa Amaechi, to his heartthrob, Anita Nwabueze, on Saturday.

He and the former first lady had been loggerheads since 2013 when he claimed that the then First Lady asked him for Rivers State funds.

Amaechi alleged that Jonathan’s anger towards him stemmed from his refusal of her proposal.

However, Mrs. Jonathan had told 16 bishops from the South South, who paid her a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that her problem with Amaechi dated back to four years ago in Anyugubiri in Okrika when she told him to engage her people in dialogue instead of demolishing a part of their community.

Shockingly, Dr. Jonathan showed up at the wedding of Amaechi’s first son.

A group photograph confirmed her presence and showed her with Amaechi.