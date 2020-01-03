Efe Ambrose is on the verge of returning to Scottish Football after it was reported that the Nigerian defender had held discussions with Livingston about a potential move to West Lothian.

Ambrose has been without a club following his release from Derby County in the summer and a move to Gary Holt’s Livi could suit Efe, who is a well decorated player in the league after his triumphs with Celtic.

Ambrose has kept fit by training with his local team back in Nigeria and is now looking for a move back to Scotland.

Another defender that is trying to find a new club is Celtic’s Jack Hendry.

Neil Lennon has given 11 minutes to Hendry since taking the job on a permanent basis and it is clear that he has no future at Celtic Park.

Whilst a transfer may be too much to hope for, it would appear that a loan is most likely with Blackpool and Lincoln in contention to sign the Scotland Internationalist.

Hendry joined Celtic from Dundee in January 2018 in a record deal for the Dens Park side but has failed to impress in his outings for the Scottish Champions.