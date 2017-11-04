Ambode to retired Perm Secs: Use your wealth of experience to add value to governance

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday charged 19 retired Permanent Secretaries who were being pulled out to use their wealth of experience to add value to governance in the state and the country at large when necessary.

The Governor spoke at the Pens-Down ceremony organized for 19 retired Permanent Secretaries at the State Auditorium, Alausa through the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello.

He added that the retirees in the last three decades have contributed immensely to the development of the Lagos State Civil Service.

He said: “I salute your patience, diligence and dedication through the years. You have, through your over 30 years of meritorious service, contributed your quota to the service of humanity and written your names on the sands of time. As you celebrate your glorious exist from the State Civil Service today, I am convinced to a large extent that you are all fulfilled.”

Ambode expressed the hope that the values which the retirees have inculcated into the upcoming generations of public servants will be sustained through their colleagues and the entire Body of Permanent Secretaries with greater zeal.

The Governor also expressed his appreciations to the retirees for sharing his vision and helping to translate it into actionable plans through the various reforms that have continued to relieve the memories of the past 29 months of his administration with pride, knowing that they were part of those who contributed to the new public service that is creative, innovative and globally competitive.

He said the Pens-down ceremony is a very unique one as it is the last Olabowale Ademola will be attending as the Head of Service of the most active, hard working and vibrant public service in Nigeria.

He said: “I feel elated to join the Head of Service, Body of Permanent Secretaries and the entire members of the Lagos State Public service at the Pens-Down ceremony in honour of the outgoing Permanent Secretaries. The event is a glorious and unique way of exiting the service. It is a symbolic way of acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of the celebrants to the growth and development of the state.”

Earlier in her address, Ademola said the state government has found the retirees worthy to be honoured and is celebrating them because of their outstanding contribution to the development of the State public Service.

She appealed to the retirees to remain in touch with the Public Service through the Post Service Directorate so that the government can know how they are faring from time to time

The retirees were later presented with certificates of service, plaques and gifts by Bello, who was assisted by Ademola and the Chairman of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Taiwo Oyemade, before cutting the retirement cake.