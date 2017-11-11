Ambode sacks Tinubu

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has terminated the appointment of Deji Tinubu as the boss of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Tinubu had been on the job since the inception of the Ambode administration.

Ambode on Thursday effected changes in sports administration in the state.

Kweku Tandoh, a former Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Council, is new head of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

A new Director General of the Commission has also been appointed by the governor.

He is Babatunde Bank-Anthony, the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Sports Endowment Funds.

Other changes approved by Ambode in the board of the Commission have not been made public.