Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has reacted to his selection as a member of the All Progressives Congress Contact and Strategy Committee.

Ambode’s reaction to his selection to be a part of the 61-member committee was made via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted shortly after he was inaugurated alongside others members by the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The former Governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019 tweeted: “Along with other notable and distinguished colleagues, I was today selected by our party, the All Progressives Congress, to be a member of the Contact and Strategy Committee.

“This is a call to serve the Party and more importantly, our nation.”