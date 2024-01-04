Ambode breaks into dancing as constituents pay him New Year homage + Video

A former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has been spotted in a video breaking into dancing when his constituents paid him New Year homage.

The video, which was obtained by The Eagle Online, was said to have been shot in Ambode’s Epe, Lagos State home.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Ambode, who was Lagos State Governor between 2015 and 2019, and credited with several projects, has always associated with his people and hosts them from time to time, especially during festive seasons.

In the video shot on January 1, 2024, hundreds of people were seen dancing towards the house of the former Governor, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election.

When he came out, the dancing constituents, led by a woman, moved closer to Ambode, a staunch member of the APC, singing his praises.

He was taking in the praises until he himself joined the dancing party.

As Governor, Ambode did the Oshodi inter and intra-state bus terminals in the Oshodi area, and constructed major roads and flyovers, with the one at Abule Egba standing out.

The road works around Berger Bus Stop in Ojodu-Berger area, which has a bus terminal, also stood out for the past administration.

So also did the remodelling of the roundabouts on Lagos Island, especially the Lekki-Epe Expressway axis, bring relief to commuters.

In the area of arts, the Ambode administration, which had an arts enthusiast, Steve Ayorinde, as a Commissioner, equally stood out.

Theatres were built around the state to encourage the cinema culture among Lagosians.

The former Governor has been spotted at a couple of art related events, including the recent staging of a play by the Duke of Shomolu Productions, during the Christmas season.

The stage play had one of Nigeria’s finest actresses, Kate Henshaw, in the lead role.