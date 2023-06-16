Ambitious Tinubu’s Advisory Council targets $1tr economic boost in eight years

President Bola Tinubu Advisory Council, National Economy sub-committee has prepared eight-year ‘targets and aspirations’ blueprint, proposing 100 per cent increase in the country’s economy worth to the tune of $1 trillion

The four-man Economy sub-committee which comprises a seasoned Banker and the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Chieftain, Senator Tokunbo Abiru; Dr Yemi Cardoso; Samaila Zubairu and Dr Doris Anite also proposed creation of over 50 million jobs; achieves seven per cent average annual GDP growth rate (3.25 per cent); Lift 100 million people out of poverty and deliver a sustainable inclusive growth.

The overall economic reform roadmap is divided into three segments, including: Small Term (100 days); the Middle Term (12-18 months) and Long Term (three – four years).

Under the Small Term, the Advisory Council’s blueprint proposed to address oil theft and pipeline vandalism and substantially grow oil and gas production, announce the “impending” removal of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy (done already) and other measures.

The sub-committee under the medium term presented in its blueprint to rationalize selected government assets, deepen tax collection by restructuring, as well as sustaining key revenue generating agencies.

It also seeks to optimize operating expenditure to reduce cost and leakages.

On Long Term, the sub-committee proposed to unlock the solid minerals sector.

The Economy sub-committee in its proposed recommendations action plans for Fiscal policy advises Tinubu’s Administration to deal with oil theft and pipeline vandalism; deepen and expand the coverage of security contracts in the Niger Delta region and deploy special security forces.

The blueprint further provides under fiscal policy an increase in production volumes by deploying technology to track crude oil production, as well as implement technology to ensure effective tracing of stolen Nigerian crude.

Similarly, it proposed deepening tax collection by restructuring and automating key revenue generating MDAs.

On Monetary policy, the Advisory sub-committee road map recommends transition to a transparent and unified foreign exchange rate system; announcing readiness to address multiple exchange rates and reduce the gap between the official and parallel market rates.(already done)

Besides, the Economy Advisory sub-committee recommends reforms in the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN (started and ongoing); establish a strategic economic policy coordinating organ which will meet monthly; transform Nigeria to become Africa’s most efficient trading nation; implement the National single window trading platform project to streamline the import and export processes and growth trade.

The roadmap also recommends for growth of manufacturing contribution to GDP; providing incentives, including partnership with strategic trading partners, to accelerate the growth of key sectors (light electronics assembly, garment, fertilizer, refined sugar, oil palm, automotive, ultimately, generating target output exceeding N50bn annually.

The Capital market is projected by the sub-committee to accelerate implementation of Nigerian capital market master plan; issue long term, high yielding securities, such as special purpose bonds for dedicated specific projects/initiatives such as Agriculture, and industrial related initiatives.

The 50-page National Economic blueprint also contains the performance and execution unit.

Among the variables in the section include: that the Tinubu’s Administration should allow the sub-committee to be led by an outstanding leader at a cabinet Ministerial level; report directly to the President; articulation of clear road map and action plan; nimble with sectoral focus on implementation of government priorities among others.