The Leader of His Majesty Evangelical Ministry, Prophet Gabriel Evans, has stated that no politician in Nigeria has made champions like the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Prophet said though he is not a politician and does not care if Tinubu dies or remains alive, the fact remains that he has built a generation of world champions.

Evans said: “I am not a politician.

“What is my business with Tinubu?

“Whether he stays alive or dead is not my business.

“But I am telling the truth.

“There is no one who has built champions in the state like Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He created champions, he made men and parted ways for people who were nobody to become somebody.

“He made governors: former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; he made them; Federal Minister of Interior of Nigeria, Rauf Aregbesola; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; he made them; former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni; and the current Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, he made them.

“Their personal ambition has become more important to them that they are now ganging up on the man who made them.

“He made Senators, Governors and Ministers.”