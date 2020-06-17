Amidst pomp and pageantry, Amber Drinks Limited last week injected a new lease of life into the age-old in store retail marketing tradition in Nigeria with the introduction of its unique energy drink product into the competitive Nigerian energy drinks market.

The introduction of the product, a premium brand on the company’s stable, hall-marked by glitz, glamour and panache at most of the high-brow shopping malls, chain-stores and top of the league supermarkets in the Lagos metropolis and suburbs, excited target consumers.

Amber energy drink is enhanced with potent herbal blend of Guara, Amino acids and Vitamins.

Guarana is natural caffeine used in beverages.

It was said to have been added to Amber to ensure that alongside all the vitamins and nutrients packed in the can, consumer stays alert, energized and healthy.

The new energy drink is formulated to provide an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles, top of which are sports, entertainment and games.

Speaking on the launch of Amber into the market, General Manager of Amber Drinks Limited, Lola Adedeji, said her company introduced the new product with a view to offering Nigerian consumers an additional quality option in their energy drinks list and scale of preference.

Specifically, the Amber Drinks boss said: “The new product has been formulated with the best energy-giving ingredients and unrivalled quality consideration in line with global best standards of products formulation for discerning Nigerian energy drinks consumers.

“We are introducing Amber energy drink into the Nigerian energy drinks segment with the best of intentions to give Nigerians another quality option in their energy drinks choice list.

“Ámber is scientifically formulated to provide an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles ranging from sports to entertainment.

“Amber is a non-discriminatory unisex energy drink, the first of its kind.

Adedeji disclosed that Amber energy drink “provides a healthy way to stay active and energized all through the day”, pointing out that consumers would surely enjoy the nourishing and fulfilling taste of the slim, sleek and admirable trendy look of the brand in attractive package and affordable price.

Earlier in her interaction with the sales team, Head of sales of Amber Drinks Limited, Temitope Adetiba, stated that the company has put all measures in place to ensure that the new product is available in every nooks and crannies of Nigeria, with Lagos State and the suburbs as a starting point.

The drink, Adetiba further hinted, is unique in packaging, innovative, healthy and nourishing for optimal energy release to keep consumers going for hours without end.

The Head of Sales also said elaborate Marketing and Communications plans have been put together to push the product in the market, adding that there are lots of goodies ahead for the target audience which she disclosed would be rolled out soon.

Meanwhile, Assistant Head of Sales, Korede Omole, said the company has massively distributed the new energy drink in all key markets, trade outlets as well as through its accredited distributors and trade partners.

Omole said further that very soon, there would be major activations around the brand.

The Nigeria energy drink sector is a lucrative industry with market research forecasting a yearly consumption growth of over 6.5 per cent by 2022.

This is slightly an increase in the 5 per cent annual growth experienced between 2014 and 2016, which made the average consumption to be about 25.5 litres according to the World Health Organization report January this year.

The arrival of Amber Energy Drink is no doubt another great opportunity to add to their list of choices and options in the market.

