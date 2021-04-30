A student of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Israel Okonigene, who is also the son of Ambassador Tony Okonigene, has been declared missing.

The 21-year-old son of an Ambassador was reported to have left home in Ekpoma on Wednesday by 10:30am to withdraw money from his account through PoS.

Okonigene left his phone behind in his room, and his parents are yet to see or hear from him since then.

Okonigene is an Ex-Boy of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State and a student of Ambrose Alli University.

His father, Tony Okonigene, is an indegene of Usugbenu-Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

His family enjoins anyone who spots him or has information about his whereabouts to call 07039162676 or contact the nearest police station.