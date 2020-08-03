The Niger State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his confidence in approving Air Commodore Peter Gana (retd) as an ambassadorial nominee.

While expressing the joy that a Christian has been nominated, the Chairman of the Niger State CAN, Dr. Mathias Echioda, told journalists on Monday in Minna that it is another step in the right direction.

It should be recalled that a group under the auspices of Christian Rights Agenda had called on President Buhari to immediately review his appointments, which it describes as lopsided.

CRA, in a statement by its interim Director of Publicity, Tom Chiahemen, had noted that for the first time since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Christians, especially those from the northern part of the country, are not adequately represented in all arms and agencies of the Federal Government.

While expressing his profound appreciation to President Buhari, Rev. Echioda said: “We appreciate Governor Abubakar Sani Bello immensely for submitting Air Commodore Peter Gana to represent Niger State.

“This is another step in the right direction.

“We are proud of you.

“May the trend be sustained.”