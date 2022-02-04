Ambassador speaks on allegation he took car from Nigeria to Spain

The Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, Demola Seriki, has reacted to insinuations making the round that he he abandoned his official car in Spain for his personal car that he took from Nigeria.

The Lagos State born former Minister of Defence said this in a statement he on the allegation against him on Friday.

Seriki said those behind the news are redundant staff that he has asked to leave.

He said: “Every diplomat before me employed an additional staff for the embassy before exiting.

“Most times, the people are their relatives or loyalists.

“Our staffing ceiling is supposed to be 15 but as we speak, our local staffers are 25.

“I am restructuring hence these petitions and rumours.

“There is no way you can do reforms without oppositions.

“The official car here is not in good condition, the Nigerian government allowed me to take my car to Spain.

“Nigeria doesn’t have a rep car.

“It is so sad especially for anybody who says it is against diplomatic protocol.

“My Range Rover number plate is 012, not 001 which is the official number plate against allegations that I removed number plates from the official vehicle and converted them to mine.

“Do you think that is possible in Spain?

“That is not possible.

“Moreover, I did proper driving tests.

“I also have a European Union driver’s license.

““There are times I send my officers on missions and they take Uber.

“I met with the king of Spain last week.

“I went with my Range Rover.

“Do you expect me to have gone there with public transport?

“I should be commended for providing my own personal vehicle for official duties.

“I just authorized a vehicle to be bought and won’t be ready till June.

“I brought my car to give respect to my country.

“I am allowed to bring my car.”

Seriki said he would not give up on the reform he has started in the Embassy despite the effort to malign him.