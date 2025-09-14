Ambassador Isola greets veteran journalist, Nojeem Jimoh, at 73

Nigeria’s immediate-past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has congratulated veteran journalist, Alhaji Nojeem Jimoh on his 73 birthday.

This was contained in a message personally signed by him and a copy made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The message was titled: “Nojeem Jimoh @ 73: Courage, Discipline, and Compassion.”

It reads: “With profound joy and deep admiration, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to our esteemed father, leader, and friend, Alhaji Najeem Jimoh Ogooluwa, on the glorious occasion of his 73rd birthday.

“Your life epitomizes discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to service. Over the decades, you have not only inspired generations with your exemplary lifestyle but also contributed immensely to the growth of your community, state, and our beloved country.

“At 73, you remain a beacon of wisdom, humility, and guidance, whose footprints in leadership, mentorship, and philanthropy continue to inspire many.

“You have shown us that greatness is not merely in the accumulation of wealth or power but in the impact one makes on the lives of others and the values one upholds with consistency.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I join your family, friends, and admirers in giving thanks to Almighty Allah for His abundant grace upon your life.

“It is my prayer that Allah (SWT) grants you more years of good health, peace, and fulfillment.

“May your days ahead be crowned with joy, and may your legacy continue to blossom as a source of pride for generations yet unborn.

“On this occasion of your 73rd birthday, I salute you, Alhaji, as a living testimony of resilience, a custodian of values, and an icon of purposeful leadership.

Congratulations, and happy birthday, Sir.”

