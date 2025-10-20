Ambassador Isola felicitates with ace journalist, Sir Ademola Osinubi, on his 70th birthday

Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sir Ademola Osinubi, a distinguished journalist and media icon, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Ambassador Isola lauded Sir Osinubi’s remarkable contributions to the journalism profession and his unwavering commitment to truth, integrity, and excellence in media practice.

He described Sir Osinubi as a trailblazer whose illustrious career has inspired generations of journalists and left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media landscape.

“Sir Ademola Osinubi’s dedication to ethical journalism and his passion for informing and enlightening the public have made him a respected figure in Nigeria and beyond. As he celebrates this milestone of 70 years, I join his family, friends, and colleagues in honoring his legacy and wishing him continued health, wisdom, and fulfillment,” Ambassador Isola said.

He further prayed for God’s blessings upon Sir Osinubi, expressing hope that his wealth of experience would continue to guide and inspire the younger generation in the pursuit of excellence in journalism.