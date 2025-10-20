Ambassador Isola commiserates with Olaniyonu, ex Ogun Commissioner on death of wife

A former Secretary to Ogun State Government and immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has extended condolence to Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, former Ogun State Commissioner for Information on the death of his wife.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, Ambassador Isola said “It is with profound grief and a heavy heart that I, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, extend my deepest condolences to my esteemed brother, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu – veteran journalist, distinguished lawyer, former Commissioner for Information in Ogun State, and dedicated media adviser to Senator Bukola Saraki – on the untimely passing of his beloved wife, Hajiya Aisha Odunola Olaniyonu.

“Hajiya Aisha, who departed this world on October 14, 2025, at the young age of 52, was a beacon of grace, resilience, and unwavering support to her family, friends, and community.

“Her life was a testament to quiet strength and profound love, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“As a devoted mother to Oladapo, Oladipo, and Oladepo, a caring daughter to her aged mother, and a cherished sister to her siblings, she embodied the virtues of compassion and fortitude that will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

“In this hour of unimaginable sorrow, which has robbed Alhaji Olaniyonu of a true life partner and pillar of strength, I join countless others in mourning the loss of such a remarkable woman. Her recent support during Alhaji Olaniyonu’s own health trials exemplified her unyielding spirit and devotion, qualities that made her not just a wife and mother, but a true heroine in the eyes of her loved ones.

“We submit to the will of Almighty Allah, who in His infinite wisdom has called Hajiya Aisha home.

“May He grant her the highest place in Al-Jannah Firdaus and surround her soul with eternal peace. To Alhaji Olaniyonu, his children, extended family, and all whose lives she touched, I pray for divine comfort and the fortitude to bear this irreparable void.

“Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying period.”