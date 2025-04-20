Amb Isola hails invitation, presence of Ogun CAN Chairman at Islamic confab 

Nigeria’s immediate-past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has described the invitation and presence of the Ogun State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria at a recent Islamic Conference in Abeokuta as a proof of religious harmony in the state.

Bishop Emmanuel Oludaisi Adekunle, the Ogun State CAN Chairman, was one of the invited guests at the 11th Triennial Conference of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

The event, dubbed Gateway 2025, took place on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Legacy Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Christian religious leader not only honoured the invitation, he was treated with utmost courtesy by ADSON leaders and other Muslim notables in attendance at the 11th Triennial Conference.

Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, reflecting on this, said it was a sign of religious harmony in the state.

Also Read:

“It was an excellent portrayal of the religious harmony that exists in Ogun State. I urge leaders and adherents of Islam and Christianity in the state to sustain this,” he said.

Post Views: 31