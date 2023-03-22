Amazon publishes book on Buhari, people around him from 2015

A United States of America-based multipurpose publishing company, Amazon Corporation, has published a 578-page book on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and is now available on: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ58SXX9, across the world

The book, titled: “People Around Nigeria’s President Buhari,” gives the details about men and women that had assisted him to run the administration of Nigeria for two terms of four years each between 2015 and 2023.

Apart from giving a great insight into the formation of the All Progressives Congress by a group of divergent political actors, which snowballed into the surprised and shocking electoral victory over the then incumbent, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, the book also features the profile of the first and second term ministers and relevant close aides in and around the Presidential Palace.

Also featured are the APC State Governors from 2015, party leaders, National Assembly leaders, heads of security and intelligence organisations such as Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, National Security Adviser, etc; anti-corruption agencies: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, etc; those in the socioeconomic driving seats: Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Inland Revenue Services, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Nigeria Communications Commission as well as the First Lady.

The book also contains the thoughts, actions and inactions of both President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, views of prominent Nigerian and global leaders on President Buhari as well as the President rubbing shoulder with high ranking world leaders like Donald Trump, Barak Obama, members of G7, Ban Ki-Moon, Jacob Zuma, Theresa May, Adewunmi Adesina and several others.

The book also details what the world leaders and past Nigerian leaders, elder statesmen, religious and traditional leaders said about President Buhari in addition to the government handling of such issues as June 12 and late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

he author of the book and a veteran journalist as well as editor that has been operating in the Presidential villa, Abuja since 2010, Yusuf Ozi-Usman, said work on the book began in 2014, just when the alliance talks were going on amongst the political parties that later formed the APC and continued all through the eight years of Buhari’s government.

Ozi-Usman said: “I kept on updating it to capture every development, including the death of some members of the government, infrastructural development of the government and cabinet changes and many more, up to the time the President was two months to the completion of his two-term tenure.”

He said that immediately President Buhari won the second term in 2019, he was set to present the book publicly to local and international communities in Abuja, but certain circumstances and developments hindered the moves.

He said that the decision to publish and sell it on Amazon and other international book publishing/selling sites was taken to give the world an opportunity to access the record of the totality of the Buhari Government, especially about those who were his background support base for eight years.

The book can be accessed on: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ58SXX9

Another book, a fiction novel, by the same author, still on Amazon, can be accessed via: http://www.amazon.com/dp/BOBSV88JRB

There is also another of his book on Greenbarge Reporters.