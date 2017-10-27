AMAMN visits Daar Communications

October 25, 2017 saw the Executives and members of the Association of Music Managers Artistes of Nigeria paying a courtesy visit to Daar Communications, owners of AIT and RayPower 100.5.

The AMAMN delegation was received by the MD, Radio Services Dr. Ambrose Somide, who was delighted that such an association to help regularize, train and curtail the excesses of the activities of Artiste Management existed.

The issue of misrepresentation and fraud were also raised and the AMAMN delegation, led by the President, Sijuade Adedokun, also known as Obasijuade.

Sijuwade said: “We can only sensitize the public to be aware when we continually partner with the media house to help disseminate proper information to the public.”

Thereafter, the delegation was interviewed on RayPower 100.5 by Pelumi on the Ultimate Morning Show and also by Nkechi of AIT Entertainment news.

The management of Daar Communication and the Executives of AMAMN pledged to work together in helping upcoming artistes and making the job of artiste management in Nigeria better placed to succeed.