The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Ejigbo, Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the reason Nigerian football has recorded failures over the years is because of the current President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.

The Man of God stated this on Saturday in Lagos at the church premises when he spoke with newsmen on several issues.

The clergyman warned that Pinnick should be removed immediately because he is a disease to Nigerian football.

He said: “If they put Amaju Pinnick there, Nigerian football will collapse.

“Pinnick is a bad luck, disease, he is a bad leader.

“He must be removed now.

“He should be voted out.

“Pinnick is the reason Nigeria cannot qualify for World Cup.

“What is he doing there?

“He is going to face a lot of litigation.

“If Pinnick goes for third term, then Nigeria should forget going to Côte d’Ivoire because every football activity will collapse.

“To me, the best candidate that will move Nigeria football forward is one man they call Alhaji Gwarzo Ibrahim.

“He is the man that will move Nigeria football forward.

“He might not be smart but that is the person God has shown me his name.

“With this, Nigeria will go to Nations Cup, 2024.”