Amaechi mourns Dokpesi’s death, condoles family

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has commiserated with the family of Late African Independent Television (AIT) Founder and Chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Amaechi in a statement by his Media Office Wednesday said the demise of Dokpesi had remained a shock to many.

According to him, the news of Dokpesi’s passing is indeed shocking and difficult to digest because he was always full of life.

“Dokpesi was a vibrant elder statesman who contributed greatly to the growth of the broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

“He was also a man who was concerned about the country’s political landscape and contributed his quota to national politics.

”His death is indeed a huge loss not only to his family and the broadcasting industry, but to the country.

“I pray that God will grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Amaechi said.

Recall that Dokpesi died Monday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after sustaining an injury during exercise in his gym.

