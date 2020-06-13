The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, has lost his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

This was revealed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Saturday.

Shehu quoted Buhari as having said in the statement: “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.”

He said President Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.