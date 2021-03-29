The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has felicitated the former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.

Amaechi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities and wished him more years of service to humanity in good health.

The minister described Tinubu as not only an accomplished politician and respected elder statesman, but a strong voice in the fight against military dictatorship and enthronement of democracy.

“Congratulations Jagaban as you turn 69 today. We celebrate you and wish you the very best. Your contributions to nation building and to the growth of the APC in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

“I recall vividly your determination and contributions, working with many others in putting our party together during those early days of party formation and the many challenges that come with putting a political party together.

“We appreciate you and share in your joy and celebration today, as we wish you many more years of happiness and good health. Happy birthday!” Amaechi said.