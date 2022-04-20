Amaechi, best among APC presidential candidates — Ndume

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the best among the presidential candidate aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

The representative of Borno South Senatorial District said this when he featured on a Channels TV programme: “Politics Today.”

He said: “I am one of those who had asked Amaechi to run.

“I started it.

“That is my project.

“I was one of those who asked Amaechi to run because I feel at this critical time we need a Nigerian to run, not somebody who will run based on where he comes from or region, not somebody who is not experienced enough, and not somebody who does not have the pedigree, energy and intellect to run.

“In the APC, I feel the best candidate we can present is Amaechi.

“I don’t want to use the word that he is better than those who you listed.

“The best doesn’t mean others are not good enough.

“When you have very good people, then you pick the best.

“He is the best.”