Amaechi bags traditional title from Daura, gets date to be turbaned

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will be turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son of Daura) on February 5 in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Eric Ojiekwe, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Ojiekwe said Amaechi will be honoured especially for his effort in bringing to life the rail sector that has been moribund for over three decades.

He said the turbaning ceremony would be performed by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, at the Emir’s Palace in Daura, Kastina State by 11am.

“The highlight of the occasion will be a royal durbar in honour of the Minister and invited dignitaries,” he added.