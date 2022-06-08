Amaechi accused of attempt to disrupt APC primaries, booed + Video

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been accused by delegates of disrupting proceedings at the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Amaechi, one of the party’s presidential aspirants, was seen in a video being booed and dragged away from the scene.

He was throughout the encounter using his phone while the delegates accused him of disrupting the proceedings.

Amaechi had earlier in his speech to the delegates said he was the most qualified of all the aspirants.

He said he has experience at all levels of governance and would therefore make a better president than any of the other aspirants.