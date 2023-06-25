AMACOS ’95 mourns Prof Lai Oso

The Association of Mass Communication Students, 1995 class (AMACOS ’95) of Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed sadness over the death of its former teacher and Head of Department, Professor Lai Oso.

AMACOS ’95, in a press release signed by its Spokesperson, Boye Salau, described Oso’s death as a rude shock and colossal loss.

Prof. Oso died yesterday (June 24, 2023) in a ghastly motor accident along Ore-Sagamu Expressway, on his way from Delta State University, Abraka, where he was an external examiner at the Department of Mass Communication.

The Alumni Association described the late Professor of Mass Communication as a great scholar, teacher, mentor and avant-garde Mass Communication theorist who had raised generations of journalists and communication experts across the world.

The statement also described Oso as a great pillar of Mass Communication Department at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) where he served as both lecturer and Head of Department before he moved to Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo where he also served as Dean of the School of Communication.

AMACOS ’95, however, regretted that the renowned Prof. died three years to his retirement, having put in several years in public service, tutoring and mentoring many communication experts.

The Association noted that Prof Oso’s sudden demise was a terrible blow to the Mass Communication community, especially now that the global community is being terrified by misinformation and disinformation.

The statement reads in part: “We receive the passing away of Professor Lai Oso with rude shock, great sadness and heavy hearts. The renowned Professor was not only our teacher and Head of Department at the Department of Mass Communication, Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, he was also a father and mentor to us and many other communication scholars across the world.

“He was a meticulous communication expert, humble, generous, understanding and of exemplary character. His sudden death is, therefore, a rude shock to AMACOS ’95 and a colossal loss to the Communication community in general. We shall miss him; the Communication community will miss his scholarly mind.

“While we pray to God to grant our departed lecturer eternal rest, we also pray to God to give his family, especially his wife and children, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.