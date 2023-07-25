AMAC solicits NUPRC’s support on youth empowerment

828 828

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Tuesday solicited the support of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on youth empowerment.

AMAC chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, made the call when he led a delegation of the councils’ officials on a visit to NUPRC, in Abuja.

Maikalangu said the visit was aimed at discussing issues of partnership and forging alliances for the good of both organisations and the country at large.

“We are here to seek areas of collaboration with NUPRC especially in sensitising our youths against restiveness and vandalism of public property such as those belonging to the NNPC and NUPRC.

“We are constrained to ask your management to always consider AMAC in your Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and also consider to employ our qualified unemployed youths for employment and sponsorship in your training.

“We will also appreciate if the commission can help in addressing some ecological and environmental issues especially those that border on climate change.

“I also urge you to consider sponsorship of skills acquisition and empowerment schemes, especially construction and equipping of existing centres, among others,” he said.

Responding, the commission’s Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe represented by Dr Aminu Zaria, Head of General Administration of NUPRC assured AMAC of the commission’s commitment for partnership .

“I want to assure you that once the opportunity comes, we will give our first community our considerations, since we are hosted and domiciled in AMAC.

“We have taken note of all your requests and especially the skill acquisition and empowerment of youths, we will see what we can do in that regard.

“This is because, once youths are occupied and engaged, they will not think of indulging in social vices and so we assure you of our commitment to partner in their regard,” he said.