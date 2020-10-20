Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to call off the protest and engage the Federal Government in dialogue.

He made the appeal while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Candido said that it was important to give the government an opportunity to address their demands.

“It is necessary as an area council that we join in talking to our young ones to sheath the sword and give room for peace.

“The government has listened by abolishing SARS immediately and I want the youths to give the Federal Government a benefit of doubt by giving them a time frame of at least two months to look into their other demands.

“We all know that all their demands cannot be met in a day and continuous protest by the youths can be hijacked by others who do not mean well.

“We are in sympathy and solidarity with your course but please engage the government in dialogue through your leaders,” he said.

The chairman also called on traditional leaders in the area council to prevail on the issue by speaking with the youths in their communities to give peace a chance.

“The traditional rulers’ place in the aspect of peace and mediation cannot be over emphasised.

“Until we have peace in the country, economic activities and development cannot take place,” he said.

He also appreciated the Abuja Indigenous Associations for refusing to join the #EndSARS protest, even though they had their own grievances.

On their part, traditional rulers of Jiwa, Dr Idris Musa and that of Karu, Emmanuel Yepwi Kyauta, assured of their readiness to take the message to the grassroots.

They also pleaded with the youths to give peace a chance.