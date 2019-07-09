The Africa Movie Academy Awards will celebrate its 15th edition, a high-octane soirees, in Ghana for the first time in history.

The AMAA is the leading, most glamorous awards event that recognises and rewards excellence in creativity on the continent of Africa founded by veteran filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AMAA’s 15th edition will hold in Ghana this year with top Ghana movie stars including Joselyn Dumas, Chris Attoh and Lydia Forson expected to grace the occasion.

NAN reports that organisers of the AMAA had announced that a high profiled soiree ahead of the 2019 edition would hold in Ghana.

The announcement was made in a recent tweet by the AMAA’s official Twitter handle, @AMAAWARDS.

It added: “The Africa Movie Academy Awards will be taking the magic to Ghana this July. Let’s celebrate the stars in grand style.”

The organisers noted that the Ghana movie industry strives for excellence, hence the need for the award.

“The Ghana movie industry is one that is on the move towards excellence, the Africa Movie Academy Award is one that is set to reward excellence,” organisers of AMAA tweeted.

NAN reports that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA has reiterated that the organisers are not in competition with any award organisation.

Anyiam-Osigwe said that AMAA has consistently rewarded excellence across Africa filmmaking industry for the last 15 years.

The Chief Executive Officer of AMAA said the academy had trained over 10,000 movie practitioners across Africa continent.

According to Anyiam-Osigwe, the academy engages movie practitioners by creating opportunities in the movie industries across Africa.

The academy has changed the face of the industry, especially in quality control since its inception 15 years ago.