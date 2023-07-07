AMAA 2023: Screening College begins work, to select films ahead of nominations

828 828

In a show of commitment to ensure the continuity of Africa Movie Academy Awards inspite of the untimely demise of the Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, early in the year, the Board of the global award organisation has approved the commencement of preparation for film selection.

Following this, the AMAA Screening College has opened to consider 389 entries from 45 countries already submitted.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the College, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, on Friday in a statement.

Dr. Husseini, a renowned film critic and academic, said the screening will be in three stages before successful entries will be forwarded to the Board of International Jury of the award, who will then determine the films that will make it into the 26 categories of the award.

He stated: “We have got the approval of the board to commence the process for this year’s AMAA award after the tragedy of the demise of the founder. AMAA is a legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe we will preserve and continue to nurture in her honour.

“The Screening College has started work.

“We have three stages of screening with the last stage being the College of Screeners and films selected from the three stages of selection will qualify for nomination as will be decided by Board of AMAA International Jury.”

AMAA had announced call for entries on December 1, 2022 with a late call for entries fixed for June 30, 2023.

Husseini disclosed that having gotten the approval of the Board of AFA, the committee commenced pre-selection ahead of the nomination event scheduled for August 31, 2023.

ALSO READ:

Before her transition in January, the AMAA founder had announced that the award event will take place in Lagos on October 29.

In the words of the College Chairman: “Recall that the late founder had at a press conference on December 1st announced timelines for AMAA 2023.

“The Board of AFA intends for us to work with that timeline.

“So we are working with the Board to ensure that we meet the date that PMO had fixed for the main award event.

“So this pre-selection will last four weeks, after which we will begin screening at the level of the College of Screeners.

“That will last another two weeks before the jurors meet to decide nominees that will be announced at the nomination event.

“So we have commenced pre-selection and we are working with film critics, film scholars, filmmakers and enthusiast’s drawn as usual from across the continent to ensure that as usual only the best of the entries makes the final selection cut.”