AMAA 2023 gets date, nominees unveiled + Full list

The Board of the Africa Film Academy and organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards has announced nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards ceremony.

The line-up of activities for the 19th edition of the film and movie awards ceremony were unveiled in Lagos on Thursday.

Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, Chairman, AFA, and the AMAA jury headed by Zimbabwean curator Keith Shiri, made the revelation.

According to Anyiam-Osigwe, the 2023 edition, with the theme: “The Renaissance, Legacy In Motion,” will be held on October 29 at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Anyiam-Osigwe noted that this year’s edition would be redefining the continental awards ahead of future plans and the 20th edition.

Shiri, who was represented by a member of the jury, Steve Ayorinde, unveiled the nominees of the 26 categories.

Shiri stated that the jury went through a tedious and steadfast process to arrive at the nominees of each of the 26 categories that are expected to slug it out for the 2023 AMAA.

Recounting the process that led to the nominations, Shiri said it began with the call for entry submission.

“The second stage was screening by the college of screeners led by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, after which it was submitted to the jury for final nomination, then the official nomination list was unveiled,” he said.

Shiri assured that the process of nomination was open, transparent and devoid of any form of favour or bias.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gangs of Lagos, Anikulapo, The Trade, Mami Wata, Obara’m and Bashorun Gaa are some of the Nigerian movies that got nominated.

Some on the list of nominations are Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation: Lost – Uganda; Azania Rises – South Africa; Jabari – Ghana; and Bashorun Gaa – Nigeria.

Nominees for the Best Film in an African Language include: Pusha Pressa Phanda – South Africa; Anikulapo – Nigeria; The Kitera Chronicle – Uganda; Four Walls – South Africa; Mami Wata – Nigeria.