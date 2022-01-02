Alumni Association of BUK Class of 91 initiates Endowment Fund

The Alumni Association of the Class of 1991 of the Bayero University Kano has initiated an Endowment Fund and donated medication to the University.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the BUK Class of 1991 set Alumni Association on Sunday.

The initiation of the of the Endowment Fund and presentation of the medication worth N1 million were part of the activities marking the Association’s 30th Reunion and General Meeting, which took place on Saturday at the convocation ground of the university.

Presenting the medication and cash sum of N500,000 and the medication to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Chairman of Interim Committee of the Association, Alhaji Sunusi Garba Abdullahi, stated that the BUK Class 1991 Alumni Association was making the presentation of the medication and setting up of the endowment fund as part of their contribution to the development of the University, which he added had given so much knowledge and experience that made them to accomplish so much in their lives and respective careers.

Abdullahi said that the association was providing the seed money for the take up of the endowment fund and will be contributing similar amount annually to sustain the project.

He then called on other class chapters to key into the project by donating at least N500,000 into the fund annually in order enhance the institution’s financial capacity in catering to the academic and welfare development of students.

Receiving the money and the medication on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, the DVC Academic, Prof. Haruna Musa Danbatta, commended the chapter for the initiative, which he said was the first in the history of the university.

While assuring judicious of the funds, Danbatta called on other class chapters to key into the programme for the development of the university.

Similarly, the Class 91 BUK alumni donated food items and sanitaries to Tudun Maliki Torry home in Kano Municipality.

Handing over the items to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Women Affairs, Abdullahi said the gesture was part of the group’s modest contribution for the welfare of the less privileged in the society.

He said the visit to the Torry was not only to make the donation, but to understand the challenges of the place for the group’s continuous support.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Amina Aminu, expressed government’s appreciation for the gesture and implored others to emulate the group.

In a related development, the BUK 91 Alumni Association has also inaugurated and interim caretaker committee and also set up three special committees towards harnessing individual member’s resources for contribution towards the development of our society.

Other activities marking the 30th reunion of the BUK 91 Alumni Association were a courtesy call on the Emirs of Rano and Kano, lectures on personal health and retirement, as well as Gala Night.

The three days reunion was attended by various members of the association from different parts of the country and other parts of the world from various fields of endeavours.