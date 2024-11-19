Alumni association donates cadavar simulation machine to Unilorin

The 1984 set of Alumni Association of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) on Tuesday donated a cadaver-simulating machine, known as anatomage table, to the College of Health Sciences of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that an anatomage table offers a life-sized digital representation of the human body.

It allows the visualisation, manipulation, and virtual dissection of complex anatomical structures, using detailed 3-D (three-dimensional) models.

NAN also reports that the donation was part of the activities to mark their 40th anniversary as old students of the institution.

Dr Ebun Bamgboye, Class Head of 1984 set, who spoke on the sidelines of the donation in Ilorin, expressed happiness and pleasure in identifying with the university.

According to him, the institution helped to shape the members to become the best in their field of endeavour.

Bamgboye spoke with nostalgic feelings of their school days and attested to the training received from the university.

“The products of Unilorin are doing wonderfully well across the world. The anatomage digital machine will help students of the medical college in the knowledge of Anatomy.

The medical expert appealed to the school to add value to the machine and make judicious use of it.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole commended the alumni for the donation, and noted that the institution would mark its 50th anniversary by 2025.

He enjoined the alumni to participate in the celebration of the milestone of the varsity and pledged that the institution would make judicious use of the machine.

Also, Prof Alabi Suleiman, the Provost of the university, observed that the machine would be of utmost benefit and importance to the college.

“Acquiring a cadavar for students teaching tends to be difficult as the host community are predominantly Muslims who bury their dead,” he said.

