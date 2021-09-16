Aluminium fabricator, two others jailed over love scam in Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday sentenced an aluminium fabricator, Olamide Adelokun, 24, and two others to various jail terms over offences bordering on love scam.

The two others are Omotosho Kudus, 27, and Arikewuyo Muhammed, 23, as unveiled by the trial court.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured the conviction of the three convicts on separate charges.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, while delivering judgment, said the court had carefully considered the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, the plea bargain agreements and the uncontroverted exhibits tendered against them.

Oyinloye said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Adelokun to one year imprisonment, each on both counts, with option of N250,000 fine on the two counts.

He ordered that the iPhone 11, which the criminal used to perpetrate the crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Oyinloye sentenced Omotosho to one year imprisonment, with option of fine of N250,000 on count one and N300,000 on count two.

The judge also ordered that the defendant’s white Lexus ES 330 Saloon car: KWL346BF, which he acquired with the proceed of crime, two laptops and iPhone11 Pro, used to perpetrate the crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government.

He finally sentenced Arikewuyo to one year in prison, with option of N250,000 fine.

The convict should also forfeit a manager’s cheque (bank draft) of N162,000, raised as restitution to his victims, and the iPhone 11used to perpetrate the crime to the Federal Government, the court decided.