Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his ticket to return to his Maker has been bought but he was not set to board the aircraft yet.

Obasanjo said this during an interview with an “International Institute” as revealed by a former Editor of the Tribune titles and columnist, Festus Adedayo, on Sunday.

In his Column, headlined: “100 minutes before Obasanjo,” Adedayo said the interview was conducted by himself, a Kenyan colleague simply named Charity and another young lady called Dolapo.

He wrote in the Column, also published by The Eagle Online on Sunday: “We were three on the interview belt: myself, a Kenyan colleague simply named Charity and another young lady called Dolapo.

“Charity was to conduct her belt of the interview virtually.

“When Obasanjo was told about the arrangement, he reminded the crew that he was an old man and his auditory appreciation was not as perfect as younger ones.

“He then continued: ‘A friend of mine once said that old age is a disease.

“’So I have got disease of old age.

“’Although I am old, I am not ready for departure.

“’They have bought me my ticket but I haven’t taken my boarding pass yet.’

“We were almost rolling on the ground with laughter.

“Charity didn’t get what Obasanjo meant and asked: ‘Are you planning to travel shortly, Your Excellency?’

“To this, Obasanjo replied: ‘Yes, I will travel to my Maker someday… I will not take the boarding pass yet.

“‘And you know that when they buy the ticket, I will collect the boarding pass… this will take some time.

“‘Then I get to the departure lounge and all that!’”

Here is the link to the Column as published by The Eagle Online: https://t.co/KgVIu3EezP?amp=1