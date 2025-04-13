Alternative High School for Girls: Operations will commence soon, Osun insists

The Osun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely commencement of academic activities at the Alternative High School for Girls, Osogbo, assuring the public that the institution will begin operations in the coming academic session.

This statement comes in response to a recent news report titled “Four Months After, Alternative High School for Girls Yet to Commence Operations.”

The school, commissioned by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on December 13, 2024, is a flagship initiative aimed at empowering the girl-child by providing access to quality education and vocational training, especially for those who have been sidelined by socio-economic challenges.

Speaking on the state’s preparations, Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi stated that necessary preparatory steps have been concluded for the commencement of the school.

“Top officials of the Ministry of Education recently held a strategic meeting with the First Lady of the State. Present at the meeting were myself, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, the Executive Secretary of the Senior Secondary Education Board, and a member of the SUBEB board. The purpose was to fine-tune plans for the school’s take-off in the next academic session.”

The meeting also deliberated on the secondment of teachers to the school and outline specific vocational skills to be taught alongside conventional subjects. These include event planning, Ofi weaving, Adire (tie and dye), hairdressing, and other entrepreneurial skills designed to make the girl child self-reliant.”

The commissioner emphasized the broader significance of the initiative, saying: “The Alternative High School for Girls represents commitment to inclusive and transformative education. We are not just building a school; we are building futures. Every girl who walks through its gates will have the opportunity to rewrite her story.”

The Osun State Government assured the public that all logistics are being finalized and that the school will soon commence full operations, fulfilling its mandate to offer a second chance to girls in need of education and empowerment.

