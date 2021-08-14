Alpha and Omega (2), by Gabriel Agbo

The Almighty has the final say on every matter! You know, there are times we get so afraid that we begin to wonder if we will ever get to our destination. Maybe, because of the hindrances, the delays, and the turbulence; it’s like the whole thing is going topsy-turvy. But, that is actually the right time to remember that we have the Alpha and Omega; who is the author as well as the finisher of our faith. We must continue to put our faith in him till the victorious, glorious end. He was telling the troubled church through John that he would surely complete what he started, according to his promises.

His promises do not fail. Yes, I can attest to that. Every effort by the enemy to stop us has always failed. Why?

God is consciously, carefully, consistently watching his word on us to bring it to pass. You are just reading this message today because the word of God did not fail. It will always perform. It will always defy storms, waves and barriers. It will always wait out time. God will perfect all that concerns you! I am sure of that.

Who is, who was, and who is to come

He also made them to know that he is unchangeable. He does not change in character, in essence and in integrity. What he was, he is and he will ever be. He is the eternal God. Nothing, nobody, no situation, no opposition can change him and his words. Look at the way James 1:17 puts it, “… the father of lights with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning…” Wow! The Amplified bible said that in him there is no variation [no rising and setting] or shadow cast by his turning [for he is perfect and never changes]. Did you hear that? And the God’s Word Translation on the same verse said that, “The Father doesn’t change like the shifting shadows produced by the sun and the moon.” My God! Every translation struggling to illuminate this all important attribute of our great God. He is not subject to time and situations. He is steadfast and faithful! You can always trust his words. He said, “For I am the Lord, I change not;” I love David, he said that God is the same, and that his years shall have no end. So why are you afraid when such a personality is with you?

Almighty One

By declaring that he is the Almighty One simply means that he is having all power. He is the most powerful. His power is beyond measure. He can do all things and that he is above all. Yes, there are powers and authorities in different realms. There are great powers in the air, in the waters, on earth, on the mountains and in the forests. There are powers in the occult world and the dark kingdom. There are powers in the kingdom of men on earth, but our LORD is the Almighty One – all powerful. He is above all. He made all of them. Nobody, no power can stand on his way or thwart his plans and programme. Whatever he purposes, he executes without any form of hindrance. When we recognize this, no situation, no spirit or human will be able to intimidate us. This is why the bible said that if you know God, you will be strong and also do exploits. I remember when I was having that press war with the head of the Ogboni secret cult the other time, some people actually wrote me, warning that I should be careful and all that – that those guys could be very dangerous and so on. Yes, I understood what they were saying, but I also knew that it would have been (as it is still) impossible for any occult person to successful harm me. Why? Because I know and function in the authority of the Almighty One, the Alpha and the Omega – Jesus Christ!

One wrote and advised me to stop talking about the powers and name of Jesus; that it was elementary. That I should come and read great mystic books that will enhance and launch me to greater influence and power, etc. But I just laughed at him. I reminded him that at the mention of the name of JESUS, great powers of darkness (including the one he is serving) have always genuflected and bowed. Yes, the gospel is that simple, yet, the most powerful. We must recognize that our God is the Almighty One and we must constantly function in that knowledge. He can do all things. He is the creator and the head of all principalities, powers, dominions, authorities, thrones, and that at the mention of his name every knee, every situation, and every power must bow. So, at this time of global and personal challenges go in this might and begin to conquer every opposition and situation in your life in the name of Jesus! Share this message with others. Till next week. God bless!

