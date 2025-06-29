Alonso cautiously optimistic about Mbappe’s availability for Juve

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has expressed the hope that Kylian Mbappe will return early enough to face Juventus on Tuesday in Miami, in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the United States of America ahead of the team’s remaining matches at the ongoing Club World Cup.

He said he does not want to be too optimistic about Mbappe’s return because the French national team captain is needed in the team, just like other players in the team, against Juventus.

He said: “We want Kylian back in the best possible shape finally.

“We will see.

“I don’t want to be too optimistic.

“We need Kylian.

“He is a top player and one of the best in the world.

“Hopefully, we can have him.”

NAN reports that the former PSG marksman in the 2024/2025 season has scored 40 goals in 54 games, with 31 of the goals in 34 La Liga games.

NAN also reports that Real Madrid secured their spot in the round of 16 by finishing at the top of Group H after a 3-0 victory against RB Salzburg, on Thursday, at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia.

Their performance in the group stage included a draw against Al Hilal and a win against Pachuca, which gave Alonso a good start to life at the Bernabeu.

