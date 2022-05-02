Allow peace to reign in Nigeria, Sultan urges politicians at Sallah

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has urged Nigerian politicians to allow peace to reign in the country.

Sultan Abubakar made the call on Monday in his Eid-el-fitr Sallah message to Nigerians in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

He said politicians in the country should play the game of politics with faith, love to one another and ensure none of their supporters was involved in breaching the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He said: “We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria is fast approaching.

“Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah.”

The Sultan also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate Almighty Allah for the gift of life to witness the month of Ramadan.

He said: “Our scholars have preached a lot during the period of Ramadan, as such we should continue to hold on to what was learnt during the period.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to ensure the best living condition and to live peacefully with one another.”

Abubakar further appreciated the Sokoto State Government and other wealthy individuals across the country for their sustained support to the needy throughout the period of Ramadan.

He felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el-fitr celebration, while urging Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and peaceful coexistence across the country.