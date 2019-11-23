The chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has stated that the allegation of $20 million fraud and money laundering levelled against him by the US department of justice was strange.

As reported in the Eagle Online on Friday, the US authorities disclosed that Onyema moved more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving “false documents” based on the purchase of airplanes and in a statement his lawyers issued on his behalf on Saturday morning, the Nigerian businessman said he is ready to defend himself.

It stated: “On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance

“None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.”

The Eagle Online reports that Onyema was indicted alongside Airpeace’s chief of administration and finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, who is said to have also committed “aggravated identity theft” but the US authorities, however, stated that both Onyema and Eghagha are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Eagle online reports that the house of representatives have recommended Allen Onyeama for national award after he helped in evacuating stranded Nigerians in South Africa.