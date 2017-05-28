Allegri renews Juventus contract until 2020

LATEST NEWS:
Juventus-1024x691.jpg
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Coach had put pen to paper on a one-year extension, keeping him in Turin until the summer of 2019

Juventus has officially confirmed the Max Allegri has renewed his contract, for a year longer than expected.
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Coach had put pen to paper on a one-year extension, keeping him in Turin until the summer of 2019.
This afternoon the club has confirmed the contract extension, but Allegri will now be tied to the Bianconeri until 2020.
“Juventus is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has signed a contract renewal at the club until 2020,” a statement on the Old Lady’s website reads.
“Today’s agreement extends a working relationship that has seen the Bianconeri consolidate their position as Italy’s top team and also evolve into one of European football’s major forces.
“Side by side, Juventus and Allegri have created history and legend. Now is the time to make the next step forwards together.”


