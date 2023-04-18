Allegedly battered woman seeks divorce after 16 years of marriage

A 37-year-old trader, Kehinde Amusa, is seeking the dissolution of her 16-year-old marriage, alleging battering and irresponsibility by her husband.

Kehinde told an Orile-Agege Customary Court in Lagos State on Monday that her husband, Sulaiman, beat at the least provocation and had failed to take up his responsibilities.

The petitioner, a resident of Lateef Street, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos State, prayed the court to end the marriage on grounds of battering, threat to life and lack of care.

“My husband beats me without mercy, he doesn’t pay any of our bills including children’s school fees,” she said.

The mother of three, aged between six and 16, added that her husband beat their children at the slightest provocation.

Kehinde said: “My husband beat our first child and the boy started bleeding from the ears.

“I endured his shabby attitude for years.

“I cannot endure anymore.”

Kehinde, who said that she left her matrimonial home with her children since December 2021, told the court that there was no love anymore in the union.

Responding, Sulaiman, 43, denied the allegations, praying the court to reconcile them.

The mechanic said: “When my wife and children were with me, I was taking care of them and paying their bills, including school fees.

“When my wife was with me, she hardly listened to my instructions as her husband.

“She stayed late at the market.

“I still love my wife and I want her back.”

The Court President, Prince Adewale Adegoke, told the two parties to maintain the peace and ordered the man to pay N20,000 to the woman for their children’s upkeep.

Adegoke said that both parties should come with their relations on the next adjourned date for possible resolution of their conflicts.

He adjourned the case until April 25.

—